Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not going to play in the preseason despite having a really rough regular season in 2022. Speaking on the advantages of not playing, Prescott emphasizes that he has been able to fully prepare for the New York Giants in Week 1 for quite some time, reports DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer Nick Harris.

“Yeah, for sure. Understanding that I wasn't playing in the preseason a week ago allowed me to move forward and watch some of their [Giants] past games, our history with them. You've gotta prepare. It's game one, you want to start off hot and start off the right way and when you've got the time, you gotta use it.”

Cowboys fans might be a little nervous about Prescott not playing in the preseason after his career high 15 interceptions in 2022. Still, Prescott is confident that he and the offense are ready to go for 2023.

“I feel great about where we are. Much different than last year. I think we've said it all offseason, spring and in training camp, we're in a much better place right now than we were at this time last year with the installation and the details of everything. It's about making sure we're crossing our T's and dotting our I's in this next week before we go in.”

Stay tuned into any further updates from Cowboys camp and Dak Prescott before Week 1 against the Giants. Everyone across Cowboys nation will be hoping for a lot better start to the campaign than last year's 19-3 loss in Week 1 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.