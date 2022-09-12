The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 season is now in jeopardy after a disastrous Week 1 performance. A weak performance by the offense was made even worse with the news of Dak Prescott’s hand injury. After breaking his thumb on a play, the quarterback will undergo surgery and will likely miss more than a month of action.

That didn’t stop Cowboys fans from letting Dak Prescott know what he felt, though. As the quarterback was going back to the locker, home fans in attendance started throwing trash at Prescott. That probably sums up how every Dallas fan watching the game felt about their offense. (via ClutchPoints)

It’s easy to see why the Cowboys fanbase was frustrated with Prescott and the offense. Yes, they were going up against a formidable Buccaneers defense. However, this team has the talent to at least eke out a couple of touchdowns. After scoring on a field goal in the first quarter, Dallas never scored a single point again. It was an embarrassing show for a team that was considered the top dog in their division.

Now, the Cowboys are facing a difficult question after Week 1. With Dak Prescott out of the picture, who will the team turn to at quarterback? Cooper Rush had his moments, but he’s nowhere near the level of a playoff-caliber QB. Will they swing for the fences and trade for a quarterback in the middle of the season? How will that affect Dak’s play when he returns.

It’s this early in the season, and Cowboys fans are already having a massive headache. We’ll see if these pains continue into the next weeks.