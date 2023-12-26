Micah Parsons was not happy with the officiating in the Cowboys' loss to the Dolphins.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys faced a major test in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. They took on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Miami. Dallas had a chance to stake their claim to the second seed in the NFC with a win. However, they came up short on Christmas Eve, losing 22-20.

The game wasn't without its share of questionable officiating. Among the contested calls was a roughing the passer flag on Parsons. Furthermore, there were a few missed holding calls on the Cowboys star during the game. And Parsons went off on these calls after the game. On Monday, though, he still had something to say. He took to Instagram with a plea for NFL referees.

Micah Parsons will probably have a fine coming his way for this IG post 😂 pic.twitter.com/YoTYQYVT55 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 25, 2023

Micah Parsons went off on officials after Cowboys loss vs. Dolphins

Parsons did what he could to get to Tagovailoa on Sunday evening. However, he finished the game with seven total tackles while being credited for half a sack. After the game, the Cowboys star shared his feelings on these calls with the world.

“It's mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, and the positions that we get put in. We just have to learn how to fight the adversity,” the Cowboys star told the media on Christmas Eve. “I know a lot of it is BS, but it's the world we live in. We've got the star on our helmet. … It's just hard to play defense.”

Regarding his roughing the passer call, Parsons said the refs told him he intended to punish Tagovailoa when he hit him. The Cowboys star disagreed, stating his only intent was to sack the Dolphins signal-caller. “It's not like it was a late hit. It's not like I'm leaving my feet. I didn't lead with my head. I don't know how you make that call,” Parsons said.

It'll be interesting to see how things turn out in Week 17, where another major matchup for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys awaits. Dallas takes on the Detroit Lions, who just won their first division championship in 30 years, in a game with major playoff-seeding implications in the NFC.