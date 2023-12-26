The Cowboys dropped another big one thanks to these guys!

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking 22-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. This further fueled concerns about their performance on the road. Despite a valiant effort from quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys couldn't secure the victory. They dropped to a 10-5 season record. This defeat has raised questions about the team's ability to perform under pressure and has left fans alike searching for answers. In this article, we will analyze the key factors that contributed to the Cowboys' loss and identify the individuals most responsible for the disappointing result.

Week 16 Setback

Entering Week 16, the Cowboys and Dolphins both boasted impressive 10-4 records. They were regarded as the league's top two scoring offenses. However, in a contest where defensive prowess took center stage for the majority of the afternoon, both teams managed to execute crucial plays to secure late leads. Ultimately, however, the Dolphins had the last offensive possession. This allowed them to clinch victory with a game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired.

The lone official turnover of the game occurred on the opening drive for the Cowboys. A miscommunication between quarterback Prescott and fullback Hunter Luepke, just two yards shy of a potential 7-0 lead, proved to be a pivotal moment that contributed to their eventual defeat. We'll discuss more about that later.

Sure, Dallas faced offensive struggles in the second quarter and the early stages of the second half. This was marked by three punts and a late-half mishap. As such, the Cowboys urgently needed to put points on the board. Although they managed to score 13 points in their final three possessions, their earlier offensive stagnation proved to be a decisive factor in their downfall.

Here we will look at the Dallas Cowboys who are most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Offensive Line Woes

Entering the game, the Cowboys faced concerns on the offensive line. Tyron Smith could now see action due to a back injury. In addition, Zack Martin also battled a thigh issue. Throughout the season, the Cowboys' offensive line had been less than stellar. They allowed 33 sacks coming into the game. Against the Dolphins, however, it struggled to even maintain a serviceable level. The defensive front of the Dolphins consistently pressured Dak Prescott, disrupting the Dallas ground game. Despite managing 97 rushing yards, the Cowboys heavily relied on gadget runs from CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Prescott, though adept at extending plays, was sacked four times and faced limited opportunities to pass rhythmically. The Cowboys' postseason aspirations could be in jeopardy if their offensive line doesn't improve or regain health before the playoffs. Even main running backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle struggled with averages of 3.2 and 2.0 yards per carry, respectively.

Tony Pollard's Struggles

Speaking of Tony Pollard, he should be the focal point of the Cowboys' running game. In Week 16, though, he had a challenging outing. He rushed for just 38 yards on 12 attempts and caught one pass for five yards in the loss to the Dolphins. Despite Pollard's admission of recovering from offseason surgery and feeling healthier in recent weeks, his on-field performance hasn't reflected his statements. His season-long struggles are evident, with a per-carry average more than a yard below last year's breakout mark of 5.2. Next is an upcoming matchup against the Lions. They boast the fourth-stingiest run defense. As such, Pollard faces an uphill battle to regain his form.

Run Defense Woes

The Cowboys' struggles against the run have been evident even from last season. Sadly, they have persisted this year. While the offense has often compensated, recent weeks have exposed a significant problem. The Bills rushed for 266 yards in the previous week. They dictated the pace of the game and secured a 31-10 victory. Against the Dolphins, the run defense faltered once again, allowing crucial runs on the final game-winning drive. Miami capitalized on runs of six, eight, zero, and six yards. They converted two for first downs, draining the clock, and denying Prescott and the offense a final opportunity. To contend with teams like the Eagles and 49ers in January, the Cowboys must certainly address their run defense.

Costly Fumble

The Dallas Cowboys go 15 plays on the opening drive and fumble the handoff @ the goal line 🫣‼️#DALvsMIA pic.twitter.com/McmZ7otsWI — PROLINE (@OLGproline) December 24, 2023

In a challenging road game, the Cowboys faced an additional hurdle when they gifted the Dolphins seven points early on. Opting to receive the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss, coach Mike McCarthy aimed to play with an early lead. However, at the goal line, a mishandled exchange between quarterback Dak Prescott and rookie fullback Hunter Luepke resulted in a fumble. Miami recovered it and converted it to a touchdown on the other end. Despite Luepke's prior success in short-yardage situations, the execution error haunted the Cowboys for the remainder of the game. It proved insurmountable in their pursuit of a victory.

Looking Ahead

The Dallas Cowboys faced a myriad of challenges in their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The vulnerabilities in the offensive line hampered the Cowboys' ability to establish offensive dominance. This was compounded by the absence of key players and persistent struggles in both pass protection and run blocking. Tony Pollard's ongoing battle for form and the defense's inability to staunchly defend against the run further added to their woes. The costly fumble on the opening drive set an unfavorable tone. It highlighted the team's struggles on both sides of the ball. As the Cowboys look ahead to the postseason, addressing these issues becomes paramount to rekindling hopes of a deep playoff run. The looming question for Dallas revolves around its capacity to shore up these deficiencies and regain momentum in time for the postseason.