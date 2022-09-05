Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott get good news with latest addition to Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. That should be a bit of good news for quarterback Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, as it gives the team’s offensive line some more stability.

The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with future Hall of Fame OT Jason Peters, source said. Another year for the 40-year-old who figures to help Dallas at a position of need. The former #Eagles legend lives in Texas and now joins his hometown team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

The Cowboys took a punch to the stomach recently left tackle Tyron Smith sustaining a knee injury that landed him on the injured reserve, but with Peters now onboard, Dallas can have some flexibility in configuring Dak Prescott’s protection unit heading into the 2022 NFL season. However, it must also be noted that Peters will not be joining the Cowboys’ active roster right away, as he ” begins on the practice squad and will work his way into the lineup when ready,” per Rapoport.

Peters has spent most of his NFL career playing for the Cowboys’ chief rivals in the NFC East division, the Philadelphia Eagle, having played with them for a total of 11 years. Before agreeing to join Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, the 40-year-old Peters made a one-year stop in Windy City, playing for 15 games with the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL season. Despite his age, Peters showed that he still has some gas left in the tank, with Pro Football Focus giving him an overall grade of 77.5 for his work in 2021. He had a 77.9 grade in pass blocking and 70.7 in run blocking.

Having Peters on the team also allows the Cowboys to move rookie Tyler Smith to the inside of the offensive line.

The Cowboys will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2022 season at home on Sep. 11.