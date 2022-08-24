The Dallas Cowboys will play the Seattle Seahawks for their preseason finale this coming Friday, though there’s no assurance still that Mike McCarthy will let Cowboys starters like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb play.

Via Bri Amaranthus:

“Will Cowboys starters play in the final preseason game? Mike McCarthy says if the starters get enough work in practice this week, they will stick to how they’ve approached the other preseason games (No Dak, Zeke, Lamb)”

There’s really no pressing need for the Cowboys to have Dak Prescott and most of the team’s starters on the field against the Seahawks. Prescott, for one, is not in the midst of a quarterback battle. He is still the team’s clear-cut no. 1 quarterback. While Elliott is no longer seen as a bell cow for Dallas, especially with Tony Pollard’s emergence as a lethal weapon for the Cowboys’ offense, he still has a secure role in the team’s attack.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing season in which they made it to the playoffs but were not able to go beyond the wild-card round. However, they finished the 2021 NFL campaign with 12 wins, the most they’ve had since their 13-win 2016 season.

With Dak Prescott still in charge of the Cowboys’ offense on the field and a slew of weapons around him, Dallas can be expected to churn out another high-scoring attack in 2022. Last season, Dallas paced the NFL with 30.4 points per game and was second overall with 401.4 total yards per contest.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will get tested right away in the 2022 season with a date with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sep. 11 at home.