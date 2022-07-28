Dak Prescott is using Cowboys playoff failures as motivation for 2022 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to put the horrors of last season’s early playoff exit behind them and look ahead to the 2022 campaign. Well, at least some of the team is. Via Jane Slater, Dak Prescott revealed that the Cowboys’ mental health coach showed him a replay of his and Ezekiel Elliott’s press conferences after the loss to the 49ers in order to motivate him ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Prescott described revisiting the moment as a “nasty feeling” but admitted that it motivated him to put in work and ensure no such failures ever occur again.

Dak Prescott says being able to just focus on his footwork & not his ankle has been a blessing. He says the team’s mental health coach showed him a video of his presser and Zeke’s after the playoff loss. “Nasty feeling” that makes you want to go to work/not have it happen again — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 28, 2022

While Cowboys fans are hoping that all footage of that game somehow gets destroyed in some technological catastrophe, Prescott is taking a different approach. Revisiting the greatest failure and mistake of his NFL career is a difficult pill to swallow, but at the end of the day, Prescott thinks reviewing it will make him better off in the long run.

The Cowboys’ infamous playoff shortcomings have been haunting the franchise for the better part of three decades, but perhaps none hurt as much as when the clock ran out against the 49ers. Amid the chaos, multiple members of the offense made critical mistakes, though much of the blame will be placed on Prescott, who is meant to act as a game manager and get his team in the right place. He came up short in that regard, and painful as it may be, he’s willing to revisit the moment in order to help him grow as a quarterback.