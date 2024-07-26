As the Dallas Cowboys enter training camp, star quarterback Dak Prescott is preparing for what could be a defining 2024 season. With his contract expiring, this year could be critical for Prescott, who turns 31 on July 29. Despite his efforts, he has yet to secure a successful playoff run with the Cowboys.

The NFL MVP runner-up from last year knows the pressure he's facing in his contract year, especially with the need to address the Cowboys' recent difficulties in the NFL playoffs.

Speaking with the media at Cowboys training camp in Southern California on Thursday, Prescott had a blunt response for frustrated Cowboys fans. When asked what he would say to those still upset about the January loss to Green Bay, his answer was notably direct.

Dak Prescott's upsetting comment towards Cowboys fans

“Be fans or don’t be fans. If you’re a fan, you’re going to turn the page just as we do, you’re gonna move forward, understanding that you have better ahead of you,” Prescott said while addressing the media per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Sorry, obviously, but it hurt us more than it did them. Obviously, it’s on us to get back and to do better, but, yeah, move on,” Prescott continued.

Despite finishing last season with a 12-5 record and leading the league in scoring, the campaign ended poorly for the Cowboys. They lost 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs, with Prescott throwing two interceptions in front of the home crowd. This defeat followed back-to-back playoff losses to the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Fans in Dallas have reason to be frustrated, given that the team hasn’t reached the NFC Championship Game since the end of the 1995 season. Prescott’s own postseason record stands at 2-5, which is uncharacteristic for a MVP candidate.

Given his less-than-stellar postseason record, Prescott understands he’ll face intense scrutiny this season. However, he is confident and ready to demonstrate his improvement, promising that fans will see a better version of him on the field.

“You never stay the same. You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse. And I’m not getting worse,” Prescott said while addressing the media.

Cowboys contract extension conversations

The pressure might be getting to Prescott at this point with the Dallas star quarterback in the final year of his contract. With no extension agreed upon during the offseason, his future with the Cowboys could be in jeopardy based on how the 2024 season unfolds.

Prescott is set to play out the last year of his four-year, $160 million contract signed in March 2020. There were hopes for an extension to be finalized by now, but talks are still ongoing.

The Cowboys are looking for a deal that benefits the team, whereas Prescott aims to keep his position among the top earners in the league.

Eleven quarterbacks earn more annually than Prescott’s $40 million average. Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence top the list with $55 million per season. Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts all have averages exceeding $50 million per year.

Prescott’s next contract is expected to be higher than $50 million, potentially reaching $60 million. If the Cowboys don't offer this amount, another team might.

This season’s outcome will be important for Prescott and the Cowboys as Dallas is not seen as a contender for the NFC title this year.