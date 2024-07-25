The Dallas Cowboys in their upcoming season could possibly be the final one for star quarterback Dak Prescott as he is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not seem too worried about losing Prescott and instead envisioning him being on the team for the foreseeable future.

Jones opened up Dallas' training camp with a press conference discussing the state of the team as they head into another season with lofty expectations. When asked by The Athletic if this season could potentially be the last for Prescott, he would candidly say that he does not “think this will be his last year with the Cowboys.”

“I don’t think so,” Jones said. “Just to be very specific. I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys, at all. Am I being psychotic relative to my mirror? No, no.”

Last season, Prescott put up another productive season with Dallas where he finished second in NFL MVP voting as he threw for a league-high 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 4,516 yards. Jones would double down on his appreciation for the 30-year old signal-caller saying that when he's on the field, everyone around him plays better.

“It’s pretty clear, I think,” Jones said. “I want to say if it hasn’t been clear — of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level there’s no question about it. So I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

A significant season upcoming for Prescott and the Cowboys

Prescott has spent his entire career so far with the Cowboys being eight seasons at the helm as starting quarterback as he was selected with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, the Mississippi State product has made his mark as one of the league's best quarterbacks.

However, it remains to be seen if he will stay with the historic franchise given a new contract has not yet been agreed upon, plus Dallas has used up their franchise tags, leaving the decision pretty much up to Prescott. In any sense, even if it is the last season of their marriage, they look to go out with a bang.

The Cowboys will try to build off their relatively impressive season where they went 12-5 and won the NFC East, but ended their year on a disappointing note where they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the playoffs. They will start the upcoming season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 8.