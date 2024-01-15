Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was at a loss for words after his team's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an unexpectedly early end following a home demolition at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs. Although his end-of-game stats were respectable, Prescott still made several backbreaking mistakes throughout the afternoon that gave life to the underdog Packers, who dominated the Cowboys in virtually every phase of the game on Sunday.

After the game, Prescott was at a loss for words on exactly what went wrong for himself and his teammates in the debacle, noting that he was “shocked,” per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Obviously I didn’t play well,” said Prescott.

When asked how the Cowboys can exorcise their playoff demons and finally experience some real postseason success in this millennium, Prescott had more questions than answers.

“I wish I had that answer for you,” said Prescott.

Although they had some stiff competition in the NFC, many felt that this was the year that Dak Prescott would break through and finally guide his team to at least the NFC Championship Game, which Dallas fans haven't experienced since 1995. Although he established himself as a possible MVP candidate throughout the regular season, Prescott's postseason decision making, or lack thereof, was once again on full display on Sunday in front of a shocked AT&T Stadium Crowd.

Now begins yet another offseason for the Cowboys full of more questions than answers.