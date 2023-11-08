Dak Prescott was baffled when Luke Schoonmaker's TD was overturned which gave Jalen Hurts' Eagles the win over the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys were so close in leaving a another dent to the Philadelphia Eagles' record. It was their late-game offense that encountered problems that ranged from scary plays by the opponents' secondary to misses in their inches. Jalen Hurts would eventually get the win over America's team because of these crucial mistakes in the clutch. Dak Prescott only had one word to describe the loss after the overturned touchdown by Luke Schoonmaker, via the Cowboys' YouTube channel.

“Damn,” was all that the Cowboys quarterback could say after losing to the Eagles.

Dak Prescott still shined throughout this quarterback battle against Jalen Hurts. He notched 374 passing yards and delivered darts to the end zone three times which was a big boost to the Cowboys offense. The only major drawback was his efficiency in getting the passes to his weapons. He had 15 incomplete passes on 44 attempts. It leaves a lot to be desired especially in a close loss. He unveiled his feelings after the missed opportunity to win through Luke Schoonmaker.

“Great catch, way to compete. Way to go get that ball. It was crazy his knee was down a little early. Tough, it’s a game of inches honestly. And then on mine, really just mad at myself, not just tacking the pylon earlier with two hands. Dived and thought I kind of had it,” the Cowboys star explained.

There are a lot of improvements before the Cowboys reach the top of football immortality. Until then, they will have the opportunity to keep learning from their mistakes.