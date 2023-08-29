The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their key Dak Prescott protectors after guard/tackle Josh Ball suffered an injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ball sustained the injury during the Cowboys' first offensive drive against the Raiders and immediately left the field. Initial reports on the injury were not encouraging, and head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed all the fears on Monday when he said that the issue is “significant” enough to cost the 25-year-old OL “multiple weeks,” per CBS Sports.

While McCarthy didn't go into detail how long Ball will be out, a recent report mentioned he could be sidelined for about two months, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Apparently, Ball suffered a soft tissue injury in his hip-groin area. Fortunately, it doesn't look like he'll need surgery.

“Josh Ball is expected to avoid surgery. Still, an extensive absence is ahead for the Cowboys’ 2021 fourth-round pick. Ball is eligible to return this season if included in the initial 53-man roster Tuesday before being placed on injured reserve,” Gehlken reported.

It remains to be seen what the Cowboys plan to do with Josh Ball following his injury. They can put him on the injured reserve, but that will keep him our for the rest of the season. If they included him on their 53-man roster and then put him on the injured reserve, he'll be available to return after four weeks–which should fit his two-month timeline.

Sure enough, with roster cuts coming up and a plethora of their players injured, Dallas needs to make a decision sooner rather than later.