Dak Prescott pushes back on report he targeted Lions for return

After suffering a broken thumb in Week 1 of the regular season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Many around the NFL believed that Prescott intentionally chose to make his return against the struggling Lions defense. But Prescott has pushed back against that narrative.

Via The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill:

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he didn’t target his return for Lions. He had targeted the Rams but wasn’t ready. Said he felt he was ready to play the Saturday before Eagles game but it was too late. He hadn’t practiced all week.”

Before returning in Week 7, Prescott had made it clear that was actively trying to get on the field sooner. In his comments, he states that he wanted to be back on the field in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, but that wasn’t yet ready.

In Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he was questionable for nearly the entire week. While he didn’t practice that week, it felt that there was a chance he could have made his return.

Ultimately, Week 7 is when Prescott was able to return as the Cowboys QB1. It doesn’t seem that this was his initial plan, and if backup quarterback Cooper Rush had struggled in Prescott’s absence, he may have fought to return sooner.

Upon his return, Prescott played well, leading the Cowboys to a 24-6 victory over the Lions. He finished the game throwing for 207 yards and one touchdown on 25 total attempts.

Given time, Prescott will return to form. With a Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, he could be in line for a big day.