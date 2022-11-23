Published November 23, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Just like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott firmly believes they can contend for the Super Bowl this 2022 season. However, he wants his team to continue building their foundation that could help them reach their goal.

After the Cowboys destroyed the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in Week 11, Jones shared his belief that his team is “unequivocally” a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They have been through a lot of adversities this season, but they have been able to survive and thrive, showing the winning mentality of champions.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally,” Jones said when asked if he thinks the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders.

“I think we’ve had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity … Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

Sure enough, Dak Prescott has no problem with Jerry Jones’ statement. Besides, even before the 2022 campaign started, he has already shared his belief that they have a shot at the title.

Nonetheless, Prescott doesn’t want the Cowboys to think that the win against the Vikings is enough to propel them to the Super Bowl. They still have work to do, and they can’t be stuck in the past.

“I was convinced before. … We’re just trying to continue to build. We laid a brick last week, a pretty good one. But we’ve got to turn the page…make sure we do that again Thursday,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Prescott certainly has the right mentality here. And with him leading the way, Cowboys fans can be confident that they won’t lose their way as they try to end their nearly three decade championship drought.