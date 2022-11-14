Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exited Lambeau Field Sunday with a loss, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s return to his old stomping grounds to the tune of a 31-28 score. Among the chief talking points for the Cowboys about the loss to Green Bay was their inability to keep themselves from picking up penalties, especially in the most crucial moments of the contest.

Some of the penalties called on the Cowboys were questionable, which is also why they continue to be debated on Twitter. But for Prescott, he’s got no time to spend focusing on the what-ifs.

“To me, that’s excuses. We just got to play beyond that,” Prescott said after the loss to the Packers, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Cowboys were called for a total of nine penalties which cost the team 83 yards. On the flip side, the Packers only picked up six penalties for 60 yards. Three of the Cowboys’ penalties were called in overtime. On-field discipline has been an issue for the most part of the season for Dallas, particularly in terms of penalties.

The Cowboys arrived in Green Bay 28th in the NFL overall with 0.06 penalties per play. In addition to that, Dallas was 28th with 6.9 penalties per game. It does not reflect well on McCarthy that the Cowboys still couldn’t solve their penalty issues this deep into the season, but he will just have to try ironing it out before his team takes on the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 11.