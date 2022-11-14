Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was back to familiar territory Sunday night, as he made his return to Lambeau Field to face his former team. This time, he was coaching against Aaron Rodgers, who, in McCarthy’s eyes, put on a show in the Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

” “I think he played well. His ball placement is off the charts,” McCarthy said of Rodgers, per Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5. “I think he played at a high level again today.”

Rodgers had the Packers’ offense going. Despite missing the services of wide receivers Randall Cobb and Romeo Doubs, Rodgers was still able to squeeze everything from the downfield Packers weapons healthy enough to suit up against the Cowboys. Rodgers finished the game with 224 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 14-of-20 completions. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson played the hero for the Packers together with Rodgers, as he caught all three of the quarterback’s touchdown tosses to go with 107 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys got a shaky performance from Dak Prescott, who also had three touchdown passes, but was intercepted twice, while completing only 27-of-46 pass attempts.

The Cowboys believed that they could have escaped Green Bay with a win if it weren’t for the penalties that slowed them down, especially in overtime.

Dallas drops to 6-3 after the loss to the Packers, a record that is good for just third in the NFC East division. The Cowboys hope to recover right away in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings on the road.