Heading into the opening round of the NFL playoffs, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ahead of the Wild Card game, Dak Prescott spoke on the playoff matchup.

“You’ve got to love being in games like this. And if you don’t, this league, the sport, this isn’t the place for you. And so for me, it’s about embracing the moment.” stated Prescott via ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Prescott has turned in several big moments throughout his career. He seems prepared to do so once again.

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a 12-5 finish in the regular season and a second-place finish in the NFC East.

Prescott and the Cowboys will have high expectations heading into the playoffs. Following a Wild Card loss in the 2021 campaign, this team is looking for a different outcome on Monday night.

But Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will need to get past Brady and the Buccaneers.

When these two sides faced off in Week 1 of the 2022 season, Brady and the Buccaneers walked away with a 19-3 victory. In the same game, Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury. Now, both teams find themselves in very different places.

Dak Prescott put together a season full of highs and lows. He finished the campaign throwing for 2,860 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while playing in 12 games.

This Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup will be the final game of the Wild Card round. These two teams will face off on Monday night.