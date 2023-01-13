Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Dak Prescott has not been playing with a “great deal of confidence” as of late.

Prescott capped off the Cowboys’ regular season schedule on a rather sluggish note. He threw at least one interception in Dallas’ final seven games of the regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler is just coming off of a roller-coaster performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 18 where he posted season lows across the board, including in passer rating (45.8).

Aikman will be on the call alongside Joe Buck for the upcoming NFC wild-card clash between the Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aikman has been watching plenty of film on Prescott as of late, and with what he has seen from the seventh-year quarterback, the Pro Football Hall of Famer sees cause for concern.

“I see a quarterback that was not playing with a great deal of confidence,” Aikman said during a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s ‘The Musers’ show. “And I think that would be a bit of a concern going into this game. Can he get that back? And I think the key to it will be how does he start the game? Can Kellen Moore can he get him some easy completions on the road in a pretty electric environment to get him comfortable?

“As a quarterback, you go into a game and things initially are happening really fast in my experience, sometimes not. But for the most part, you begin a game and the pass rush is moving fast, the secondary, all your looks, and then at some point, at least for me, I just I would hang in there and just know that at some point, the game is going to slow down.”

Aikman took some time to watch the Cowboys’ Week 18 road loss to Washington, and the three-time Super Bowl came away with multiple takeaways from Prescott’s outing in the game.

“I felt watching the game last week for him that the game never slowed down,” Aikman said. “It never got to where he clearly was seeing what the defense was doing and where to go with the football. And I thought overall, thought the protection was pretty good.

“And I thought there were some places that the ball could have gone and had some completions. But I just don’t know if his eyes were really where they needed to be. But again, those games happen.”

The Cowboys are looking to clinch a playoff win for the first time since the 2018 season.