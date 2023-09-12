The New York Jets' win over the Buffalo Bills from Week 1 will go down as one of the most insane Monday Night Football games ever and one of the best wins in recent team history. Arguably no one benefitted more from the game than safety Jordan Whitehead.

The Jets had numerous heroes lead them to victory. Zach Wilson did enough to get the team into a position to win it. Garrett Wilson led the team with five catches, one of which was a crazy touchdown where he juggled the ball while being blanketed by Tre'Davious White and still came down with it. Rookie Xavier Gipson delivered the nail in the coffin with a punt return to the house. And Whitehead made Josh Allen's life miserable by intercepting him three times.

Whitehead, who had never intercepted more than two passes in any of his previous five seasons, made Allen pay for his poor decisions to air it out into tight windows. The 26-year-old safety reached out to haul in an overthrown pass in the second quarter, took away a chance for Stefon Diggs to catch a ball in double coverage in the third and jumped a pass intended for Gabe Davis in the fourth. His last pick gave the Jets possession in a favorable spot. Their offense went on to score its only touchdown.

But wait, it gets better. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Whitehead reached a contract incentive with his hat trick of picks. He made an extra $250,000 for his big plays. Seeing a player reach their season-long incentive in one game is totally unheard of. Or, at least, it used to be.

It’s extremely rare for a player to hit an incentive in Week 1 of the regular season, but Jets S Jordan Whitehead did exactly that. His 3 interceptions earned him a $250,000 bonus. Arguably the most impactful player on the field during an unusual Week 1 opener. pic.twitter.com/hQEIqCtVY1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2023

Allen's carelessness with the ball was Whitehead's and the Jets' gain. Starting 1-0 despite losing Aaron Rodgers early is no small feat against a tough Bills team. D.J. Reed (11 total tackles), Quincy Williams (10 total tackles and a pass defended) and Quinton Jefferson (two sacks) each had big games for the New York defense.

The Jets' season is on shaky ground after losing Rodgers for the season with an Achilles tear. But at least for Week 1, they were on top of the world. Jordan Whitehead's nose for the ball played a huge part in it.