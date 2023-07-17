An uncharacteristically high number of interceptions for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott left an ugly mark on his 2022 campaign. Ahead of the new NFL season, the signal-caller spoke plainly about last season's interception bug at his youth camp that took place on July 9 and 10 at The Star in Frisco.

Bobby Kownack of NFL.com wrote on Monday morning that Prescott told the Fort Worth Star Telegram at the camp that he believes his turnover total a season ago looked a lot worse than it actually was. Prescott said that his interception total was inflated by drops and deflections off of his wide receivers.

“I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops,” Prescott said. “I'm not saying it's on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it.”

Pro Football Focus tracks “turnover-worthy plays”, a statistic statistic that tracks plays that could have, or should have resulted in a turnover whether or not they actually did. Prescott's 18 turnover-worthy plays in 2022 equaled Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray, Kownack wrote. Kownack also noted that Josh Allen and Geno Smith tied for the league lead with 29 turnover-worthy plays in 2022 and that both Allen and Smith threw fewer interceptions than Prescott.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will look to keep control of the football much more in 2023. After limping through the 2022 season with CeeDee Lamb and a smattering of replacement receivers last year, Prescott should be able to find some larger windows to throw into this season. The addition of Brandin Cooks plus another year of recovery for Michael Gallup following his 2021 knee injury should help Prescott take better care of the ball.