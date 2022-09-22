Dak Prescott takes important step towards return from hand injury

The Dallas Cowboys finally grabbed their first win of the season last weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals with backup QB Cooper Rush playing extremely well in place of the injured Dak Prescott. While it’s not set in stone when he could be back, this latest update is extremely promising.

The Cowboys signal-caller was on the practice field on Thursday doing some work with weighted balls. Via Jon Machota:

Dak Prescott is participating in practice today. Not throwing a football, but he did some tosses with these yellow weighted balls pic.twitter.com/3iKo8qvawc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

It’s been 10 days since Prescott had surgery on his thumb. Jerry Jones and the team are hopeful that a Week 4 or 5 return could be in the cards, which isn’t too far away. Mike McCarthy recently said that Dak still has stitches in from the procedure.

Dak Prescott injured the thumb in the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, completing 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards. Although many fans hit the panic button with Rush taking over, he looked brilliant versus Cincinnati.

The 28-year-old went 19 for 31 with 235 yards and one passing touchdown in the 20-17 victory. With the possible return of Michael Gallup on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, Rush could have another weapon out wide, too.

Week 4 or 5 for Dak Prescott means he’d face either the Washington Commanders or Los Angeles Rams. But for now, it’s up to Rush to keep Dallas afloat. So far, he’s done a solid job. Stay tuned for more updates on Prescott’s progression as he continues to recover from this latest setback. At least the injury happened early in the season rather than later.