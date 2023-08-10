Former NFL star LeSean McCoy couldn't help but be concerned about the Dallas Cowboys after a poor showing from Dak Prescott in training camp.

Prescott went viral on Tuesday after he threw three interceptions during practice. Trevon Diggs was at the center of the incredible picks from the Cowboys QB, as he snatched the ball away twice in a span of 10 minutes.

While it's easy to get hyped about Diggs' performance, Prescott's display was certainly a cause for concern. After all, Prescott led the NFL last year in interceptions with 15, tied with Houston Texans QB Davis Mills.

As McCoy said, the expectations were Prescott would be able to resolve that issue by now. Clearly, however, that's not the case. McCoy added that it makes him “wary” to see the Cowboys signal-caller throw like that considering his previous performance.

“You're supposed to get better each year,” McCoy said on Fox Sports' Speak. “And if one of your deficiencies was turning the ball over, going into this year you probably shouldn't. You probably should focus on, ‘I'm going to protect the ball as best as possible.'”

True enough, LeSean McCoy makes a great point. While Dak Prescott still has time to correct those issues, he's certainly not giving a positive impression that he can do it.

.@CutOnDime25 explains why Cowboys' fans should be concerned over Dak's interceptions in camp. pic.twitter.com/DLJCfzGKIx — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) August 9, 2023

Of course Cowboys fans are hoping for Prescott to prove McCoy wrong and show that Tuesday's interception-plagued game was just a minor blip on the radar. But until he does so, there will be lingering fears in the minds of the Dallas faithful.