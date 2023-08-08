It's Prime Time in Oxnard, California at Dallas Cowboys training camp, as star corner Trevon Diggs channeled a franchise legend in Deion Sanders after his second interception of the day against quarterback Dak Prescott during practice on Tuesday. Prescott was looking to take a deep shot downfield, but Diggs was there, hauling the pass in for the pick, then high stepping his way Sanders-style down the field in celebration of the play, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs does the Deion after intercepting Dak Prescott a second time in about 10 minutes. https://t.co/iANjnBFISF pic.twitter.com/nwKFY4cpBP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Diggs had also intercepted a Prescott pass intended for Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb earlier at training camp practice, hurling the ball in the air after the takeaway.

It's certainly been an eventful practice for Diggs, who inked a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys right at the start of camp. But that wasn't the only time Diggs was in the headlines recently.

The All-Pro corner was involved in a heated practice moment with Prescott, as he told the veteran signal-caller to “shut yo b***h a** up.”

While many pointed to this as a sign of a potential locker room issue, both Diggs and Prescott downplayed the exchange as a competitive moment. Diggs is certainly doing a lot of competing at camp, as evidenced by his huge day on Tuesday.

Diggs enters the 2023 season with 17 career interceptions in three seasons. Judging by his efforts at camp- he nearly had a third pick of Prescott later on- he should be in line for another strong season.

Meanwhile, Prescott, who vowed he would cut down on interceptions in 2023, should just be glad he's on the same team as Diggs.