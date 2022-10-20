Dak Prescott’s 2-word message on Week 7 status amid injury

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott asked if he is starting Sunday “I am” says he won’t wear a brace. Might wear KT tape, might not but no limitations on grip, etc.”

Cooper Rush had been doing a nice job, but it’s Dak time again. He initially got injured in the season opener on September 11th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and underwent thumb surgery shortly after.

Many people believed the Cowboys would be in trouble without Prescott under center, but Rush truly held it down, winning four in a row before Dallas was beaten by the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has yet to announce that Dak Prescott will in fact start, But, Dak is confident that is going to be the case. Playing against a Lions team who are far from elite, it could potentially make sense to let him rest one more week. However, it’s clear Dak just wants to get out there and ball out.

At 4-2, America’s Team is in good shape at the moment. Getting their QB back is obviously a massive boost and should definitely make a difference. It is good to know that Rush is more than capable of stepping in and producing if he’s called upon again, though.

Let’s just stay healthy now, Dak!