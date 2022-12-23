By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash Thursday afternoon. Williams was transported to a hospital and his status for Sunday’s game against the Eagles is unknown.

Williams’ crash took place around 2:15 in Plano, Texas as first reported by Giles Hudson of CBS News. The report went on to state that another driver tried to make a left turn and swerved into Williams’ vehicle. Both Williams and the other driver were transported to the hospital. But local police said that it was mainly out of precaution and that no series injuries have been reported. Furthermore, the police stated that no charges have been filed and drugs/alcohol is not suspected in the case.

Following the crash, Williams took to Twitter to send a message to his fans. He wrote, “I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved.” The tweet was accompanied by a blue heart and the prayer hands emoji.

Williams has appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys this season, racking up 20 tackles, eight for a loss, seven quarterback hits, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Williams was selected by Dallas with the 56th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sam Williams and the Cowboys currently rank eighth in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 324.6 yards per game. Their defensive play will be crucial against the NFC East leading Eagles. While Jalen Hurts looks unlikely to play, Philadelphia still has the third best offense in the league, averaging 394.1 yards per game.

Since the crash, Williams has been released from the hospital. While there’s still no word on if he will play against the Eagles, Dallas has to be elated that Williams didn’t suffer any injuries in the scary crash.