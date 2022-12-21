By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they may be without their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts.

This past weekend, as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. His availability for Sunday is now being questioned.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially listed today as a Did Not Practice due to his sprained shoulder.”

Jalen Hurts has been among the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Along with leading the Eagles to a 13-1 record, Hurts has looked near perfect at times.

Through 14 games, Hurts has found success through both the air and the ground. He has thrown for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions on the season. On the ground, he has added 747 rushing yards and an additional 13 touchdowns.

In recent weeks, Hurts has put together arguably his best stretch of the season. Through the last three games, he has accounted for nine total touchdowns, scoring three in each. He has done this through both the air and the ground, with five coming through the air, and four on the ground.

If Jalen Hurts is unable to take the field when the Eagles take on the Cowboys, the ball would be put in the hands of Gardner Minshew.

With the success of Hurts this season, Minshew has played sparingly. He has recorded a total of 34 passing yards on four attempts. But with him leading the charge, this Eagles offense could still be in good hands.

When serving as a starter in the past, Minshew has been a reliable option. Now, the Eagles may need him to be that once again.