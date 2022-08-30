Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have full confidence in Dak Prescott. That much isn’t even in question after they signed him to a $160 million deal the previous year even after coming off a season-ending injury. But their latest move might be taking that trust a little too far. Well, at least for the time being.

According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier. That leaves Dak Prescott as the only QB remaining on the Dallas roster as they whittle down their number within the 53-man roster limit.

But no, Jerry Jones isn’t injecting Prescott with Super Soldier serum like Captain America to make sure he doesn’t hurt himself this season. Instead, it’s a much more boring strategy involving roster manipulation and likely signing … Cooper Rush and Will Grier to return and backup Dak once again.

The Cowboys are keeping one QB on the 53-man roster for the time being: Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush and Will Grier have been released, according to sources. Rush does not go through waivers; Grier does. Likely both will be back in some form – PS or active – to serve as backup. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 30, 2022

The two QBs are very likely in on the plans as well and are expected to find their way back onto the Cowboys roster again, one way or another.

Many of these moves by teams today are ways to work around the 53-man roster limit. In effect, they are going with 56-57-man rosters with how practice squad callups now work these days. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 30, 2022

Dak Prescott played 16 games last season, missing just one contest due to a calf strain. Backup Cooper Rush stepped in and led a come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 to hold the fort while Prescott was out.

The Cowboys have rarely had to worry about Dak Prescott missing games. He played in all 64 regular season games through his first four NFL seasons and has managed to stay healthy save for a freak ankle dislocation back in 2020.