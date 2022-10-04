Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game

After early rumblings that Dak Prescott could make a return to the field Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to square off with the Rams, it didn’t take long for the team to rule Prescott out for Week 5.

Dallas needed the results of an X-ray scheduled for Tuesday before the franchise could even think about getting Prescott back on the field. After Prescott’s appointment, that appears to no longer be a possibility.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News tweeted an update on Prescott’s status Tuesday afternoon, detailing the state of the Cowboys quarterback’s surgically repaired right thumb:

Dak Prescott update: Fracture still healing, the plate and screws give it a chance for quicker return. Strength is not good enough yet to play according to a person with knowledge of the injury. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 4, 2022

With Prescott’s availability off the table, the Cowboys’ front office turned their attention to Sunday with the knowledge that they would be without Prescott for the fourth week in a row. Cooper Rush is set to continue his improbable run as the Cowboys’ starter, and Dallas called up another quarterback from the practice squad to back him up.

Shortly after news broke of Prescott’s unavailability, another Dallas Morning News reporter, Michael Gehlken, reported Will Grier’s elevation from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Rams:

Cowboys are signing QB Will Grier from practice squad to 53-man roster, person familiar with situation said. He will be No. 2 quarterback this Sunday at Rams behind Cooper Rush with Dak Prescott (thumb) missing a fourth straight game. Grier was out of standard elevations. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 4, 2022

The Cowboys have won three straight games with Rush under center in place of Prescott, and they will now face another tough challenge against the defending Super Bowl champs. The hope is Prescott will be back for Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jerry Jones, despite stirring the pot recently, said there’s no quarterback controversy and Prescott will start when he’s healthy again.