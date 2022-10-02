Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not play Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 4 action. Prescott is hoping to play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but Rapaport says the “most realistic” date for the quarterback’s return is Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The Oct. 16 game against the #Eagles remains the most realistic return date for #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who will be evaluated on Wednesday to see if he can throw for real in practice. pic.twitter.com/kLRva40kmA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2022

Prescott underwent right thumb surgery after getting injured in the first week of the season. Rapaport says the Cowboys quarterback is “still dealing with some swelling,” which could result in his return coming in Week 6 instead of Week 5. Prescott has done some light throwing after getting his stitches removed and will be reevaluated Wednesday to see if he could potentially ramp up for the Rams game, but Dallas won’t want to rush him back.

There will be even less pressure to bring Dak Prescott back against the Rams if Cooper Rush and Co. can pull out another win when they face the Commanders on Sunday. Rush has done an admirable job filling in for Prescott, guiding the Cowboys to consecutive wins after the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rush hasn’t put up huge numbers in place of Prescott, but he has played smart, efficient football to lead Dallas. He hasn’t turned the ball over yet this season and has been sacked just three times.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones caused a stir when he recently suggested there could potentially be a quarterback controversy if Rush keeps playing well, but everybody knows Dak Prescott is the man when he’s healthy. Dallas wants to make sure he’s back to 100%, or as close as possible, before he’s back on the field. We’ll get more updates this upcoming week.