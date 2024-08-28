The Dallas Cowboys and running back Dalvin Cook are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Cook emerged as a star with the Minnesota Vikings. He most recently played with the New York Jets. The move provides the Cowboys with a veteran running back who will add important depth to the roster. Cook will reportedly begin his Cowboys career on the practice squad, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

Cook was recently linked to the Cowboys. However, it was uncertain if anything would come to fruition. The Cowboys turned their attention to finalizing their roster after agreeing to a contract extension with CeeDee Lamb. At 29 years old, though, what does Cook have left to offer an NFL team? He recently answered that question, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

“I’ve got it all,” Cook said. “The tools are still here. I didn’t really get no reps last year. So, the legs are fresh, so the resume speaks for itself. I’m still Dalvin Cook. I’m still that guy. For me, I don’t like to toot my own horn. I just like to go out there, put my helmet on and line up on the grass.”

Dalvin Cook's potential will excite Cowboys fans

Cook still features a high-ceiling. He was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings. Cook has since spent time with the Jets and Baltimore Ravens, but did not play in any games with Baltimore. He only had 67 total rushing attempts with New York in 2023. It should be noted that Cook made his most recent Pro Bowl team in 2022.

He is not too far removed from being regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL. And as Cook mentioned, he may be ready for a big season after not receiving many rushing attempts in 2023. Even if Cook does not play at a Pro Bowl level, he could still make a big impact if given an opportunity with the Cowboys.