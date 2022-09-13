Cowboys stance on quarterback trade after Dak Prescott injury, revealed

During the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star quarterback Dak Prescott went down. And now the team will use the next-man-up mentality to find his replacement.

Dak Prescott suffered a fractured thumb during the team’s loss. After having surgery on Monday, he is expected to be out for the next six to eight weeks.

Dak Prescott is looking at a possible return for either the Oct 30 game vs the #Bears or after the bye, Nov. 13 against the #Packers. https://t.co/KRmADXTOSt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Before suffering his injury, Prescott and the Cowboys looked to be struggling. Prescott finished with 134 passing yards and one interception.

With the loss of Dak Prescott, many questioned how the team would address the position. With San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the team’s QB2, many looked at him as a potential option. But the Cowboys look to go in another direction to address the position.

During an appearance on NFL Total Access, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport spoke on the Cowboys’ plans.

It seems that the Cowboys plan to send out a quarterback already on the roster to step in for Dak Prescott.

Rapoport stated, “My understanding is the Cowboys priority is to go internal, to go to Cooper Rush. Someone they believe in. Certainly not a household name.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had successful surgery and is headed for Injured Reserve, while Dallas prefers their internal options to a trade. pic.twitter.com/wFGf6HWadG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Rapoport then spoke on the potential of a Garoppolo trade. He stated, “Jimmy Garoppolo, much more famous, much more accomplished, much more experienced in the playoffs and down the stretch and all that than Cooper Rush. Definitely true, but this is what the Cowboys are going to do.”

It is worth noting that Garoppolo brings the 49ers much-needed depth with their current situation at the position. And his price tag would be high.

Cooper Rush has spent time with this Cowboys offense and clearly, the team believes in him. When he stepped in for Dak Prescott during week 1, he looked solid. He finished with seven completions for 64 yards in a game where the offense struggled all night.

If the Cowboys struggle in Dak Prescott’s absence, then they could potentially address the position. But for now, they feel that Cooper Rush is more than enough.