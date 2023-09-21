The Dallas Cowboys received a major blow to their 2023 hopes when it was revealed Thursday that star cornerback Trevon Diggs had torn his ACL, which will result in him missing the remainder of the season. Now, it appears that Diggs is not the only member of the Cowboys who had an injury concern at Thursday's practice.

Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz also was scheduled to receive an MRI after the day's practice with an undisclosed injury, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The day could not have gone much worse for the Cowboys, who had enjoyed a dominant start to the 2023 season leading up to the Trevon Diggs injury. In Dallas' Week One win over the New York Giants, the Cowboys' defense was absolutely phenomenal, forcing several turnovers, relentlessly generating pressure, and helping the team cruise to an astonishing 40-0 final score.

In Week Two, the Cowboys were in control from the opening minutes against the Jets, cruising to a 30-10 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in the team's home opener. After the sweep of the New York City teams, things were looking as hopeful for Dallas as they have in several years; however, the injury to Diggs and now the apparent injury to Tyler Biadasz will certainly put a dent in those hopes, at least for the foreseeable future.

The Cowboys will look to make it 3-0 on the young season when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on September 24 from Phoenix. That game is slated to begin at 4:25 PM ET.