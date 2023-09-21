Add Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs to the growing list of Cowboys players who have suffered midweek practice injuries through the first three weeks of the season, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Reports began emerging Thursday afternoon that Diggs had been seen navigating The Star in Frisco on crutches following the conclusion of practice. Later, details emerged that Diggs is dealing with a knee injury and would have further testing done to establish the severity of that injury. After an MRI, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Diggs has torn his ACL and will miss the remainder of the NFL season.

Diggs has been white hot to start the 2023 season. Through two games the All-Pro has forced three turnovers and allowed 26 yards on eight total targets, according to Pro Football Focus. Diggs' performance was part of an overall dominant start to the year for the Cowboys' defense. The prospect of losing him for the rest of the regular season and any playoff run the Cowboys put together is sobering for a defense that looked like they might have been on their way to being the best in the NFL.

With Trevon Diggs sidelined for the rest of the year, recently-acquired veteran Stephon Gilmore becomes the new number-one corner in Dallas' secondary and DaRon Bland would presumably step into a feature role like he did last season when the Cowboys dealt with cornerback injuries. If Bland is unable to fill Diggs' shoes, the Cowboys could look to depth pieces like Nahshon Wright or rookie Eric Scott Jr.