The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a troubling Leighton Vander Esch injury ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Due to this issue, the team is bringing in a former first-round, Rashaan Evans, pick to potentially replace the defender while he is out.

“Veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans is in Dallas today on a free agent visit with the #Cowboys, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler reported Wednesday. “Former first-round pick could help Dallas’ depth coming off Leighton Vander Esch injury.

Evans was the No. 22 pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2018. The former Alabama backer played four seasons in Nashville before playing one with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. In his five NFL seasons, Evens has 476 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

While Evens will provide solid depth ahead of the Cowboys' Week 6 tilt vs the Chargers if the team does sign him, he won’t fully replace the excellent Vander Esch. He suffered a neck injury in Dallas’ Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and reports say he could miss four to six weeks.

Before the Leighton Vander Esch injury, the LB had 30 tackles, one for a loss, and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.

Even if the team does sign Evans, second-year LB Markquese Bell will likely step up in Vander Esch’s place. Under different circumstances, it may have been rookie third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown who replaced the veteran, but he is currently on IR with an injury himself.