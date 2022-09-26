The Dallas Cowboys are taking the stage on primetime for Monday Night Football in Week 3, but they’ll be without some key players against the New York Giants. In addition to Dak Prescott and Michael Gallup, the Cowboys have ruled Dalton Schultz out for the rivalry clash. Schultz was considered a game-time decision for the Cowboys but his knee injury was considered to be too much for him to play through, per Michael Gehlken.

Cowboys will be without TE Dalton Schultz (PCL sprain) tonight against Giants, person familiar with decision said. This was the expectation, and the ruling has been made. Schultz's first game inactive since Week 6 of 2018 rookie season. Chance to return Sunday vs. Commanders. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 26, 2022

Schultz is dealing with a PCL sprain in his knee which is going to prevent him from taking the field on Monday night. His lengthy streak of active games for the Cowboys will come to a close with his absence against the Giants. Prior to tonight, Schultz has featured in every single game for the Cowboys since Week 6 of his rookie season.

This year, Schultz has caught nine receptions for 80 yards across two games. He had a big night in Week 1, hauling in seven catches on nine targets for 62 yards, but wasn’t a big factor with Cooper Rush under center in Week 2. He caught two passes on four targets for 18 yards in the upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Not having Schultz will be a big blow for Rush and the rest of the Cowboys’ offense. The team was hopeful of getting Gallup back and having Schultz available to suit up, but neither option came to fruition.

The 26-year-old will hope to be ready to go in Week 4 in the Cowboys’ NFC East rivalry clash against the Washington Commanders, but for Monday night’s game, he’ll be watching from the sideline.