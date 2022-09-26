The Dallas Cowboys will be hoping to pick up a primetime win on Monday night against the rival New York Giants, but unfortunately, some anticipated injury reinforcements may not be ready to join the team just yet. The Cowboys were hoping to get Michael Gallup back for the first time this season, but NFL insider Tom Pelissero indicates that his 2022 season debut will have to wait a bit longer. Pelissero also indicated that tight end Dalton Schultz is not expected to suit up for Monday Night Football, though there’s still a chance he can go.

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is also expected to be inactive tonight against the #Giants, per source. His return from knee reconstruction will have to wait at least another week. LB Micah Parsons, who barely practiced this week because of illness, is good to go. https://t.co/orvi1aYV4H — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Those are some big injury blows for the Cowboys. Leading up to Monday night’s showdown with the Giants, it seemed more likely than not that the two receiving threats would be available. Unfortunately, Cooper Rush will have to cope without Gallup for another week, which means that CeeDee Lamb will have his work cut out for him as the Giants defense will single him out as a focal point.

Schultz, on the other hand, still has a chance to suit up, but will likely be a true game-time decision. He has yet to miss a game this season, but appears to be at risk of missing his first game on Monday.

Both players are dealing with knee injuries, though Gallup’s is obviously more severe. The wideout tore his ACL during the final week of the regular season and underwent offseason surgery to repair the injury. He avoided starting the year on IR, meaning he’ll be eligible to return at some point in the first four weeks of the season. Despite the optimism that Michael Gallup would be ready in Week 3, both he and Dalton Schultz don’t seem likely to go, in what is a big loss for the Cowboys.