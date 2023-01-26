Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been one of the hottest commodities in NFL head coaching rumors over the past few years, and this offseason has been no different. Amid the interest from various organizations across the league, Quinn has stunningly decided to pull himself out of the running for head coaching vacancies, opting to stay in his role as the Cowboys DC.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources. Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

Quinn resisted interest from the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts in order to stay in his role and continue building a Super Bowl contender in Dallas. Jerry Jones will be delighted to keep Quinn on board, as he’s regarded as one of the top defensive minds in the sport.

As Pelissero indicates, Quinn was even considered a top candidate for the Cardinals’ head coaching role after Kliff Kingsbury was fired. He interviewed with the team as recently as Wednesday, but made the decision to stay put in Dallas for at least another year.

The Cowboys have fallen short of a championship in each of Quinn’s two seasons as defensive coordinator. Despite their lack of playoff success, the Cowboys have had one of the top defenses in the NFL ever since Quinn took over DC duties.

Prior to joining the Cowboys’ coaching staff, Dan Quinn was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, including during the team’s historic Super Bowl collapse against the New England Patriots.

With Jerry Jones having re-affirmed his faith in Mike McCarthy, at least two of the Cowboys’ three top coaches will be back for next season. Kellen Moore is still attracting interest as a potential head coach, but there’s a good chance he’ll return to Dallas, too.