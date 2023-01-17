The Denver Broncos are in a bit of a pickle. After the sacking of Nathaniel Hackett, who is set to take over as Broncos head coach for next season? Some names placed on the table include Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, and Dan Quinn. Here we’ll look at why the Broncos must hire Dan Quinn as their next head coach.

The Broncos are currently in search of a new head coach. This is the fourth time they have had to do so since winning Super Bowl 50 seven years ago. Recall that erstwhile head coach Nathaniel Hackett was dismissed in December following a poor performance in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. During his short tenure in Denver, Hackett led the team to a 4-11 record. The Broncos also had one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Additionally, they scored the fewest points in franchise history through 15 games.

Recently, the Broncos have expressed interest in interviewing Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Take note that he was already interviewed by the team last year before Hackett was hired. Quinn has also been interviewed by other teams, but ultimately stayed with the Cowboys. Obviously, he helped lead them to the playoffs. In the past, Quinn had a 43-42 record as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and took them to Super Bowl LI.

Now let’s look at why the Broncos must hire Dan Quinn as their next head coach.

UPDATE The @Broncos are set to interview @dallascowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Friday for their head coaching position. Full Story ➡️https://t.co/Mgz3fbSMTIpic.twitter.com/ShINiCHmgd — Gallery Sports (@gallerysports) January 16, 2023

3. Dan Quinn brings experience to the Broncos

The Broncos are looking for a head coach with prior experience. Dan Quinn fits that bill quite well as he was the former head coach of the Falcons from 2015-2020. Quinn had a relatively successful tenure in Atlanta. The biggest highlight was in 2016 when he led the team to an 11-5 regular season record, won two playoff games, and had a 28-3 lead in the third quarter of the Super Bowl before losing to the New England Patriots.

2. Dan Quinn’s adaptability will help the Broncos

Since working with the Cowboys, Dan Quinn has been vocal about his ability to evolve and learn. He has focused on improving the weaknesses of his defense, which was based on the Seattle Seahawks style. He has also been committed to making adjustments. This adaptability should make him a highly sought-after candidate in the current coaching search. Additionally, Quinn has regained his reputation as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL over the past two seasons in Dallas. Remember that the Cowboys have ranked 7th and 3rd in the league in points allowed over the last two campaigns.

1. Dan Quinn has deep connections with key Broncos personnel

Dan Quinn was a top candidate for the head coach position with the Broncos last year. However, the team ultimately selected Hackett instead. This time around, though, Quinn’s relationship with the team’s general manager, George Paton, could work in his favor. The two have a close professional and personal relationship, having worked together with the Miami Dolphins in the past.

Now that Hackett has been fired, Quinn is back in the running for the position. This time, the decision-making process will be led by the Broncos’ CEO, Greg Penner, with Paton providing advice.

It’s also worth noting that Quinn has experience working with current Denver QB Russell Wilson. Quinn was the defensive coordinator for Seahawks during Wilson’s tenure there. Quinn helped that team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013-2014. Ironically, that included a win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.