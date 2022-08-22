It’s hard to find the right player comparison for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, thanks to the unique abilities he brings to the table. However, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn thinks Rob Gronkowski offers striking similarities.

Of course the two play different positions on the opposing ends, but Quinn does agree that like Gronk, Parsons is a nightmare to handle.

When Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated mentioned that Parsons seems to be like an inverse Gronk, Quinn couldn’t help but agree. He himself sees where it’s coming from. While Gronk was a massive headache for defenses when he was playing since there was no right answer to handle him, the same can be said for Parsons whenever he tries to stop the opposing attack.

“Yeah, it’s the reverse of that matchup: Like, how are we gonna guard this guy?” Quinn said of the Gronk comparison for Parsons. “With him, it’s like, whenever you have to double a really good receiver, it’s hard when he has to move around to different spots. Not that they’re always doubling him, but it’s, O.K., he’s over here, he’s this; he’s over there, he’s that.”

Micah Parsons was a huge part of the Cowboys’ regular season success in 2021, establishing himself as not only one of the best rookies but also among the defensive elites of the NFL. It speaks volumes he made the Pro Bowl and was named to the First Team All-Pro in his first year in the league.

It makes sense Dan Quinn sees him as the Gronk of defense, though it is also worth noting that he is just 23 years old and there’s definitely more to come.