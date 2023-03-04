After another campaign in 2022 where the Dallas Cowboys came up short in their quest to go on a Super Bowl run, many fans have wondered whether or not starting quarterback Dak Prescott has a future with the team. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly put those rumors to rest, and even went as far to compare Prescott to recently retired quarterback Tom Brady in terms of what he thinks he can accomplish over the later stages of his career.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses Dak Prescott and his future, saying he believes he can improve in late stages of career similar to Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/abc2M88nFy — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 4, 2023

Comparing anyone to Brady, who is easily the greatest player in the history of the NFL, is always a risky task, and it’s safe to say that Jones’ comparison didn’t go over very well, especially considering the inconsistencies we have seen from Prescott so far in his career. Unsurprisingly, Jones caught quite a bit of flak for his wild take here, and it resulted in some hilarious tweets from NFL Twitter.

Gotta love Jerry. When Tom Brady was the age Dak Prescott is now, he had won the Super Bowl three times. https://t.co/TKR7NRcpzP — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 4, 2023

D E L U S I O N A L !!!!!

E

L

U

S

I

O

N

A

L Not relevant since the 90’s!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Jay (@BirdGang_23) March 4, 2023

Just as a baby grows and matures to something completely useless, so has Dak — Jdh (@jdhulme) March 4, 2023

Among Brady’s many notable achievements throughout his storied career involved his ability to get better as he aged. Brady won two Super Bowls while in his 40s, and even in his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was a grind for everyone involved, Brady was still one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

Prescott still has time to change the narrative surrounding his career, as he will be 30 by the time the 2023 season starts up, but at this point in Brady’s career, he had already won three Super Bowls as noted above. There’s simply no sense in comparing the two in any aspect of their game, regardless of what Jerry Jones may want to believe, and Twitter rightfully clowned him for this crazy take.