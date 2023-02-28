When the Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal before the 2021 season, there were expectations Prescott could lead the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl title since 1995.

Instead, Dallas is still trying to get over that hump, and a lot of the fans are blaming Prescott for the continued playoff failures. Whether that’s fair or not depends on who’s asked, but what can’t be denied is this. Prescott hasn’t had good performances in the games that ended up being the last games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, both losses to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Dak Prescott has two years left in his contract, and questions about his future with the Cowboys will only get louder from here. With that in mind, Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam discusses what those negotiations could look like, and why Prescott has serious “leverage” when that time to be back at the table comes.

Dak Prescott signed a very strong contract two years ago. Because he was tagged twice, he virtually can’t get tagged again, which means the #Cowboys might be forced back to the negotiating table as early as this offseason. And the QB market is 🚀🚀… pic.twitter.com/oT09d4GsyY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 27, 2023

As Meirov points out, Prescott was hit with the franchise tag twice before the deal was done, and tagging someone for a third time is unheard of. After next season, the Cowboys could have a tough decision to make, and they may have to either extend him, or potentially face a scenario where he can go elsewhere.

Some fans say let Prescott go, because they don’t think he’s the guy to bring Dallas back to prominence. But if the Cowboys do decide to move on, who would they bring in to replace him? In other words, Dallas might not have much choice but to re-sign him.

