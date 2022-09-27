Dez Bryant issues strong Noah Brown warning to rest of NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who is at MetLife Stadium Monday night to watch the Cowboys take on the undefeated New York Giants, has a warning for the rest of the league. After seeing Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown complete a spectacular catch downfield in the first quarter of the contest, Dez Bryant could not contain himself from getting too excited.

You better get use to hearing Noah Brown name!!! LFG!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 27, 2022

Noah Brown is among those stepping up for the Cowboys amid a rash of injuries on the team, particularly on offense. With Michael Gallup, James Washington, and Dalton Schultz all out in Week 3’s showdown with the Giants, Brown was expected to be among those to fill in the void and make life easier for quarterback Cooper Rush, who is also acting as a placeholder under center for Dallas until Dak Prescott makes his way back from a hand injury.

Dez Bryant certainly has been keeping a close eye on Brown, who entered the Giants game with 159 receiving yards and a touchdown on 13 catches in the 2022 NFL season. In Week 1’s 19-3 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown had 68 receiving yards on nine catches. He improved his production the following week when he had 91 receiving yards and a touchdown — his first of the season — on five receptions and five targets in a 20-17 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Noah Brown and Dez Bryant actually played alongside each other, with the latter being drafted by the Cowboys in 2017 ()7th round, 239th overall) when the former was still with the team.