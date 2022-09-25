NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a Monday night clash at the Meadowlands. Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick.

The Cowboys defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 last weekend to get their first win of the season. Cooper Rush completed 19 of his 31 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Also, Ezekiel Elliot rushed 15 times for 53 yards on a 3.5 yards-per-carry rate, while Tony Pollard rushed nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown while also catching four passes for 55 yards. Noah Brown caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, and CeeDee Lamb finished with seven receptions on 75 yards.

The Giants edged out the Carolina Panthers 19-16 to improve their mark to 2-0. Daniel Jones completed 22 of his 34 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Saquon Barkley rushed 21 times for 72 yards on a 3.4 yards-per-carry rate. Richie James caught five passes for 51 yards. Also, the New York defense forced two fumbles.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 71-46-2. Moreover, they swept the Giants in last year’s series and are 9-1 in the previous 10 games between the teams. However, Dak Prescott will not play due to injury. The Giants won the last time these two met when the Cowboys did not have Prescott available due to a different injury on January 3, 2021. Moreover, New York handled Dallas easier by harassing the quarterback and not letting him get into a groove.

Elliot rushed 14 times for 42 yards and a touchdown, while Pollard rushed five times for 15 yards. Additionally, tight end Dalton Schultz caught seven passes for 70 yards in that contest, while Michael Gallup caught four for 49 yards. Schultz likely will not play in that game, but Gallup may return. Lamb caught five passes for 43 yards in that game and hopes to rediscover his form.

Jones was efficient in that win, completing 17 of his 25 passes for two touchdowns and one interception. Additionally, Sterling Shepard caught eight passes for 112 yards to help Big Blue succeed.

Here are the Cowboys-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Dallas Cowboys: +1 (-110)

New York Giants: -1 (+110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys will go with Rush at quarterback. He had a good game last weekend. Now, he looks to continue the string of success on Monday night. Rush has a passer rating of 87.2 through two games and has completed 26 of 44 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown. Conversely, Elliot continues to struggle. He has rushed 25 times for 105 yards through two games, and Pollard has 15 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown this year. Elliot has 191 carries for 827 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 career games against the Giants. Likewise, Pollard has 53 carries for 239 yards over six games. He has not scored against New York yet.

Lamb has nine receptions for 104 yards this season but has yet to hit paydirt. He has 23 receptions for 301 yards and one touchdown over four games against the Giants.

The defense should play a role. First, they have to stop Barkley from running the ball. The next thing the Cowboys must do is hassle Jones into making mistakes. The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can get the ground game going and stop the run. Consequently, they can prevail with some old-school football.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are on the Jones train, and it has produced mixed results. He has a passer rating of 94.4 with 364 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, he has a career rating of 82.4 with 776 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions through five career games against the Cowboys. His last game was almost a year ago when he left the game with an injury. Now, Jones looks to rebound and take on a tough Dallas defense.

Barkley has rushed 39 times for 236 yards and a touchdown this year. Significantly, he has rushed 70 times for 344 yards and one touchdown through six games against Dallas in his career while also catching 32 passes for 223 yards. Shepard has eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown over two games. Additionally, he has 38 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns this year.

The defense will look to help the offense and force more turnovers. They must stop Elliot and Pollard to force the Cowboys into long third-down situations. The Giants will cover the spread if they can produce on offense and create defensive turnovers.

If Prescott were playing, it would be an easy Dallas victory. However, this is a different team with Rush at the helm. The Cowboys will play in front of a rowdy crowd at the Meadowlands, which might be too much for Rush.

Final Cowboys-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York Giants: -1 (+110)