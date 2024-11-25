The Dallas Cowboys earned an emotional win over the NFC East leading Washington Commanders Sunday. The pulsating 34-26 Cowboys road upset not only brought long-awaited euphoria for the Cowboys, but a troll job by Dez Bryant.

The former Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver took in the game inside one of the suites at Northwest Stadium. Bryant happened to be in a room with one notable celebrity, rapper/entrepreneur Jay Z.

Bryant was all smiles with his cell phone camera flipped around. He tried capturing the disappointment from the suite of celebrities, including Jay Z, as his Cowboys won.

Expand Tweet

Jay Z was rumored to be interested in buying the Commanders. Josh Harris now owns the franchise alongside Magic Johnson. Bryant, playfully, tried getting the rapper to show his disappointment in Dallas winning. Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, still smiled it off.

However, many inside the suite flashed middle fingers at Bryant. Some even playfully rolled their eyes at him.

Dez Bryant addresses eye-grabbing Cowboys coaching rumor

Bryant isn't one to use social media minimally. He's active across all of his platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter).

Speaking of which, he took to that site to spill an eye-grabbing coaching rumor. It involves his former teammate and beloved former Cowboys Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten.

Expand Tweet

Witten has dove into coaching. He won the Liberty Christian School head coaching gig in Argyle, Texas in 2021. He's led the Warriors to a 10-1 mark that includes a massive 63-19 rout of Bishop Lynch on Friday to open their postseason run.

But the Witten rumors of returning to Dallas is hovering above the Cowboys. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones mentioned on 105.3 FM The Fan back on Nov. 15 that Witten would be good in the NFL. Jones even mentioned Witten in the same breath as Dan Campbell — as a former league TE now having success as a head coach. Jones concluded that Witten “can be a top coach.”

Yet Witten himself hasn't come out and publicly said he wants to jump into the NFL coaching realm. On that note, current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy saved his job by ending the Cowboys' long losing streak against the division leaders. Dallas is yet to officially decide the fate of the 2024 staff. Sunday proved that any thoughts of McCarthy getting fired is on hold.