Former NFL running back Emmitt Smith is a popular figure around the game, especially in Dallas where he played 13 seasons of his legendary career, and he showed why after visiting Peyton Hillis in the hospital on Thursday.

“I had the opportunity to visit a recovering hero this week, Peyton Hillis,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night. “Stay strong Peyton! Praying for you, your family and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

A former NFL running back himself, 36-year-old Peyton Hillis is on the road to recovery after saving his two kids from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Fla. in early January.

Hillis was hospitalized after the swimming accident, and has been in intensive care in the hospital since. The above photo of Hillis and Smith is an excellent sign that the former is beginning to recover after the terrifying ordeal.

“So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Hillis’ girlfriend Angela Cole recently wrote in an Instagram post, which included a video collage of the couple. “Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference.”

Doctors were concerned about Hillis’ kidneys, per Memphis’ WREG.com, which reported that the former NFLer was making minor improvements in his recovery. Medical personnel tended to Hillis on the Florida beach, where he was eventually airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital.

Peyton Hillis is a hero, and it speaks a lot about Emmitt Smith’s character to go and check on his friend’s recovery, providing further proof why the former Cowboy is such a beloved figure around the NFL.