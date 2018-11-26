The Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army have had a valuable partnership for a long time now.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle sits behind the goal post. It is used as a symbol of the Red Kettle campaign, which aims to help the poor.

The kettle has popularly been used as a prop in touchdown celebrations. The Cowboys or the visiting players enjoy taking a dive into the life-size kettle.

In their Thanksgiving Day victory, running back Ezekiel Elliot made a memorable moment with it. He took $21 from a staffer and dropped it into the Kettle, as per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Elliot reached an agreement with the Salvation Army afterwards as he will go on to match every $21 gift to the Red Kettle Campaign for a total of $42,000.

“Two years ago when I jumped in there,” Elliott said. “There were a bunch of $21 donations to The Salvation Army. Hopefully that first $21 that I put in there today triggers a lot of donations for them.”

The Cowboys have currently ascended to the top of the NFC East because of a three-game win streak. They moved past the Washington Redskins, who they beat Thursday by a final score of 31-23.

They are now in the playoff picture with a 6-5 record, which is the same as the Redskins’ record, but they currently lead them because of a better division record.

Elliott is on pace to match his rookie season performance. In 2016, he excelled on the field and teamed up with fellow rookie Dak Prescott to lead the Cowboys to a 13-3 record.

His 1,074 yards lead the league with Todd Gurley II trailing him closely with 1,043 yards.