Dallas' players are not ready to quit on Mike McCarthy yet.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heart-crushing playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy continue to get criticized amid the team's disappointing end to the season. Jerry Jones does not seem sure of McCarthy's future, but players are taking a stance.

Mike McCarthy gets praised by Cowboy players amid the team's frustrating Packers downfall

An NFL Insider noted the positive support of Dallas' players amid fans' and critics' desire for McCarthy to be fired:

“To the fans who think this team has quit on Mike McCarthy, my conversations with players don't tell me that at all. Really interesting hearing them defend him, his culture, & how he's led them on the field and off it. Their ownership of failing Mike is what stands out the most,” per Tom Pelissero (h/t Jane Slater).

Players' defense for McCarthy is not surprising. The Cowboys did not make it out of their first round of the playoffs; however, they still had a season full of positives. For example, the team was able to finish 1st in the NFC East. They earned one more win than the 2023 Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles.

Moreover, while it did not fully pan out, Dallas proved they have the talent to compete with anyone in the league. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are two of the best players in the NFL at their respective positions.

Furthermore, second-year cornerback Daron Bland led the league in interceptions. If the Cowboys can continue to tighten up their defense during the offseason, they can be serious contenders.

The criticism remains high, but Dallas has what it takes to overcome their cold stretch and compete at the top of the NFL. It will be interesting to see the decisions Jerry Jones makes during the spring and summer of 2024.