By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



One small step in the recovery of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could mean a giant leap toward his return in week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Sam Williams were all able to return to practice Wednesday just days before McCarthy is set to take on his former team, according to a tweet from Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.

Ezekiel Elliott announced earlier in the week that he planned to play against the Packers this Sunday after suffering a grade 2 MCL sprain, or a partial or moderate tear, in his right knee and a “painful” deep thigh bruise in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions (2-6). He will likely wear a knee brace as he regains his starting job from Tony Pollard, who rushed for 506 yards and five touchdowns on 81 attempts as the Cowboys’ second option, said Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The seven-year Cowboys starter rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns on 109 attempts before Week 7, including an 81-yard performance against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) the week before.

It will take until the end of the week to figure out whether Elliott will suit up against the Green Bay Packers, but Ezekiel Elliott and his teammates’ confidence in taking the field has already proven to be an important step in the former Ohio State Buckeye’s return to a Cowboy offense in desperate need of an extra jumpstart to its running game against a team that has struggled to contain opposing rushers while locking down its opponent’s passing attacks. Dallas ranks 15th in the NFL in total rushing yards, barely taking a spot behind the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) and the New England Patriots (5-4).

Malik Hooker kept him sidelined from practice for all of week 8 despite playing in 70% of the team’s defensive snaps the week before. Sam Williams played in 12 snaps for the Cowboys against the Lions after taking limited reps in practice the week before.

The Cowboys will kick off against the Packers at 4:25 p.m. EST this Sunday in Lambeau Field. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.