The Dallas Cowboys are officially eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs and no one is happier than Stephen A Smith, who literally relishes the opportunity to troll America’s Team. On Monday, the outspoken ESPN analyst took the time to put together a hilarious skit to make fun of the Cowboys and Michael Irvin, a lifelong Dallas fan and of course an ex-player for the franchise. Well, a certain someone who also works for ESPN has had enough of Stephen A roasting Jerry Jones and Co.

Jalen Rose caused some controversy online Monday night with a series of tweets about Smith’s “fake trolling” of the Cowboys for all of these years.

Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit. https://t.co/Mr94YO2Nag — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

Got y’all talking about Dallas knowing the only way they can actually shut up critics is to win it all. Suckers. https://t.co/CxnMpMK173 — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

No @ needed. Damn near all shows selling clowns this like it’s quality content. You da fool. https://t.co/nhegdxfmnu — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

Remember, Stephen A Smith and Rose work together on a regular basis with the Worldwide Leader in Sports, most notably on NBA Countdown. Perhaps Rose will get something off his chest on live TV? Who knows. On the other hand, he clearly realizes the audience is already “dumb” enough to play into Stephen A’s antics in the first place.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was criticized the most by Smith on Monday during First Take, making it clear he lost to an opposing signal-caller they called “Mr. Irrelevant”:

“Last but not least, Dak Prescott,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning. “Not only did he lose, he stunk up the joint while doing it. Not only did he stink up the joint while doing it, it was against a dude whose name is Mr. Irrelevant, the very, very last pick in an NFL Draft who happens to be a third-string rookie. That is who Dak Prescott lost to.”

Dallas isn’t living this one down anytime soon.