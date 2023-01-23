The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers, yet again. This time, it came in the NFC Divisional Round with a berth in the NFC title game on the line. That makes this loss hurt that much more for Cowboys fans, including Skip Bayless.

But some people were thrilled with the news, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith among them. He took to Twitter to express his delight as well as taking a shot at an all-time great.

Oooooooooooooohhhhhhhhh! I can’t WAIT until y’all see me on First Take tomorrow. Especially you @MichaelIrvin88! Oooh, Especially YOU! pic.twitter.com/2vo8kffois — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 23, 2023

The video opens with Smith laughing hysterically. He then points out how former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin talked up their high-flying offense and even mocked him. But it’s once again Smith who is getting the last laugh.

Dallas has now been eliminated by the 49ers in back to back seasons. They lost at home in the Wild Card round last year. The misery for Cowboys fans will continue for another year. It has now been 28 years since Dallas has even reached the NFC Championship way back in 1995.

That team was loaded with Hall of Famers, including Irvin. This team has a lot of talent but questions still exist surrounding their $400 million quarterback, Dak Prescott. He struggled mightily in a big spot once again, throwing two interceptions and nearly threw a third for a touchdown.

Smith has always taken pleasure in the Cowboys losing. He constantly talks about it on television and social media. But this one certainly cuts deep with Dallas so close this time.

The 49ers will play at Philadelphia against the Eagles next Sunday in the NFC Championship.